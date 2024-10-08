Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.41. Enviva shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 135,400 shares changing hands.

Enviva Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47.

Get Enviva alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviva

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Plustick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.