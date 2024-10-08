Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $703,000 in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 42,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nomad Foods Price Performance
NOMD stock opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $20.05.
Nomad Foods Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th.
Nomad Foods Company Profile
Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
