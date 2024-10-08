Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 111,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMRX opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.18. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $701.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.43 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 1,235.03% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

