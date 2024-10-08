17,643 Shares in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,833,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,401,000 after purchasing an additional 29,217 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,524,000 after purchasing an additional 24,513 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,071,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after acquiring an additional 152,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 673,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,072,000 after acquiring an additional 101,533 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 424,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 27,119 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

EPC opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average is $38.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

