Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 524,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 96.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 20,677 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Jeff Eidel sold 26,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $42,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 869,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,870.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 38,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $63,098.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,630,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,152.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Eidel sold 26,760 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $42,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 869,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,870.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 211.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The company had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

