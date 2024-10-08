PyroGenesis Canada (OTCMKTS:PYRNF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYRNF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and traded as high as $0.65. PyroGenesis Canada shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 24,066 shares changing hands.

PyroGenesis Canada Stock Up 1.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51.

About PyroGenesis Canada

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily metallurgical industry; plasma atomized metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical grade silicon and solar grade silicon from quartz; plasma fired steam generator, which directly generates steam suitable for steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) for the oil and gas industry; and custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields.

