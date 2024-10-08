Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and traded as high as $5.20. Lipocine shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 21,046 shares trading hands.

LPCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lipocine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Lipocine in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lipocine stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.48% of Lipocine worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

