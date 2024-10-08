The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$135.29 and traded as high as C$138.38. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$136.74, with a volume of 51,675 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$89.67.

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$135.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$131.77.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.04). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of C$223.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$217.69 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 3.3498285 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Edward Wood sold 10,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.82, for a total transaction of C$1,328,613.78. In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Roszko sold 22,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.45, for a total value of C$3,216,305.00. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Edward Wood sold 10,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.82, for a total value of C$1,328,613.78. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

