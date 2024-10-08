Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and traded as high as $23.64. Sumitomo shares last traded at $22.91, with a volume of 83,910 shares traded.

Sumitomo Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average is $24.51.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Company Profile

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

