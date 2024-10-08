First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and traded as high as $17.50. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 2,750 shares trading hands.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc is a publicly traded (over-the-counter symbol FREVS) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey and New York, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

