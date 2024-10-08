Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and traded as high as $9.57. Royce Micro-Cap Trust shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 94,702 shares changing hands.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

Insider Transactions at Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, President Christopher D. Clark acquired 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $51,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 53,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,062.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 291,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 80.4% in the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 107,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 39.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 89,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.