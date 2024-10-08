IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and traded as high as $2.62. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 18,155 shares changing hands.

IZEA Worldwide Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $42.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 27.32%. Research analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IZEA Worldwide

About IZEA Worldwide

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IZEA Worldwide stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IZEA Free Report ) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.45% of IZEA Worldwide worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers software and professional services to connect brands and content creators in North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers IZEA Flex, its flagship platform for managing enterprise influencer marketing; and comprehensive expense management service to track and manage off-platform expenses related to influencer marketing campaigns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.