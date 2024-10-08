Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.86. Contango Ore shares last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 64,900 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Contango Ore from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Contango Ore Trading Up 0.3 %

Insider Transactions at Contango Ore

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.50). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Contango Ore, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Compofelice sold 7,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $157,704.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,247.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Contango Ore news, CFO Michael Aaron Clark sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $29,782.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,152.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Compofelice sold 7,460 shares of Contango Ore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $157,704.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,247.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Contango Ore

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTGO. Fore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Contango Ore in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Contango Ore during the second quarter worth $185,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Contango Ore by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Contango Ore by 55.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Contango Ore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

