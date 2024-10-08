Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.79 and traded as high as $67.98. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF shares last traded at $67.25, with a volume of 11,804 shares trading hands.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.52 million, a PE ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after buying an additional 33,038 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 188,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 69.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 99,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 40,583 shares during the period. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

