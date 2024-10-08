Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and traded as high as $18.55. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 7,049 shares trading hands.

Altius Minerals Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35.

Altius Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0656 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

