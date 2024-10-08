Muncy Columbia Financial (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.72 and traded as low as $32.50. Muncy Columbia Financial shares last traded at $33.25, with a volume of 6,270 shares.

Muncy Columbia Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.72.

Muncy Columbia Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Muncy Columbia Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Muncy Columbia Financial Company Profile

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Journey Bank that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

