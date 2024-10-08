Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HELE. UBS Group dropped their price target on Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $61.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $127.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 39.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 374.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

