Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.34 and traded as low as $3.25. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 8,308 shares changing hands.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $27.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.