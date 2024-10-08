Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 988.19 ($12.93) and traded as low as GBX 904.75 ($11.84). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 927.50 ($12.14), with a volume of 1,643 shares changing hands.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 943.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 988.19. The company has a market capitalization of £150.16 million, a PE ratio of 493.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

