R.E.A. (LON:RE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.64 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 78.35 ($1.03). R.E.A. shares last traded at GBX 83.75 ($1.10), with a volume of 54,894 shares.

R.E.A. Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £36.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,093.75, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 80.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 81.64.

About R.E.A.

R.E.A. Holdings plc engages in the cultivation of oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. It operates through two segments, the Cultivation of Oil Palms; and Stone, Sand and Coal Interests. The company also produces and sells crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil. In addition, it is involved in the production and sale of crushed stone; coal and sand mining; and generation of renewable energy from its methane capture plants.

