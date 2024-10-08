Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.88 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 62.40 ($0.82). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 63.20 ($0.83), with a volume of 138,795 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of £191.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,160.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 63.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Foxtons Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.
Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.
