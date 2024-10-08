Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.29 and traded as low as $0.64. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 114,998 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Predictive Oncology in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on POAI

Predictive Oncology Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a market cap of $4.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 200.06% and a negative net margin of 802.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.