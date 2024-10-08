Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,351 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 679.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

AMAL opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $946.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $108.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder United Canada Council Workers sold 82,464 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $2,560,507.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 440,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,674,451.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $31.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

