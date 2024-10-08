Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,821 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Gray Television worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Gray Television by 733.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gray Television from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Gray Television Stock Down 1.8 %

GTN stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $529.40 million, a P/E ratio of -44.50, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Gray Television had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently -266.67%.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

