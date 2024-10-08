20,948 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $4,156,000. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners LP increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Pickering Energy Partners LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

GUSH stock opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.14. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35.

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

