Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 367.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 105.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth about $193,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $77.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.