Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 13,355 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,355 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 7.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 233,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 4.4% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 152,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 15.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.31). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $204.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

