Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,073 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Lemonade worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter worth $14,181,000. General Equity Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter valued at about $5,198,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter valued at about $3,100,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 12.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lemonade

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,050 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $37,392.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,108.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lemonade Trading Down 6.2 %

Lemonade stock opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.77. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $24.55.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.77 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 44.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lemonade



Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

