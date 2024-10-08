Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $813,000 Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,355,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,466,000 after buying an additional 128,195 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 458,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

PNFP stock opened at $95.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $100.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.03 and a 200-day moving average of $86.10.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $366.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.10.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

