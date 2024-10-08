Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,626 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Tecnoglass by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,248,000 after buying an additional 22,169 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 57.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the first quarter valued at $2,074,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 295.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 577,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,410,000 after acquiring an additional 385,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Sidoti upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tecnoglass from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Tecnoglass from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

Tecnoglass stock opened at $69.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day moving average is $55.45. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $71.01.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $219.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.29 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Tecnoglass Profile

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

