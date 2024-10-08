70,932 Shares in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rithm Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 36,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Rithm Capital by 56.8% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Rithm Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rithm Capital by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Rithm Capital by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RITM. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

NYSE RITM opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.80. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $12.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.55%. Rithm Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

