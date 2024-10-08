Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 30,727 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,727 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.22% of Methode Electronics worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Methode Electronics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,679,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,998,000 after acquiring an additional 30,994 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Methode Electronics by 128.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,690,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,501,000 after acquiring an additional 949,616 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Methode Electronics by 29.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 335,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 76,391 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in Methode Electronics by 57.7% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 245,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 89,902 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Methode Electronics by 58.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 224,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 83,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary A. Lindsey bought 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,144.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,538.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David P. Blom bought 9,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $100,749.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,710.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Lindsey purchased 8,800 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,144.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,970 shares in the company, valued at $295,538.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

MEI opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $258.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

