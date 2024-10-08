Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,091 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Evolus were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Evolus by 1.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evolus by 9.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Evolus by 9.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Evolus by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Evolus by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $89,251.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,643.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $49,074.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,559.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $89,251.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,643.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EOLS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Evolus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Evolus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. Evolus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $17.70.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $66.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolus Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Further Reading

