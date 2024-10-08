Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,131 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Hope Bancorp worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOPE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,730,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,864,000 after purchasing an additional 115,826 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,319,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,605,000 after acquiring an additional 218,302 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 232.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,333,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,384 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 17.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,000,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,488,000 after acquiring an additional 296,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,229,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,994,000 after acquiring an additional 51,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Hope Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $13.59. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $116.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jinho Doo sold 10,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $132,717.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $267,071.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Malone sold 10,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $132,539.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,985.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,831 shares of company stock valued at $323,657 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company's stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Further Reading

