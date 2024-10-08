Security National Bank Buys 380 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Security National Bank lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Chubb by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 35,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 66,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Finally, Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CB. Bank of America lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.22.

Chubb Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of CB opened at $277.18 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $205.64 and a fifty-two week high of $294.18. The firm has a market cap of $112.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.24 and a 200 day moving average of $265.87.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.92 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

