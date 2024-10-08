Security National Bank Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Security National Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $482.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $469.56 and a 200-day moving average of $461.81. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

