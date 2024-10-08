Security National Bank Boosts Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Security National Bank grew its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 444.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MGE Energy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,699,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,911,000 after buying an additional 518,466 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 4,545.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,064,000 after purchasing an additional 199,673 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $6,145,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MGE Energy by 136.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 45,647 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,572,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $89.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $93.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.88.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $145.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MGEE

MGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.