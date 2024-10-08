iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Bought by Security National Bank

Security National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 386.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

