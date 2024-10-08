Threadgill Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Threadgill Financial LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 314,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 22.4% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $37,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $118.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $120.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.59 and its 200-day moving average is $112.81.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

