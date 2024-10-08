Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Holdings Increased by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Copart makes up 2.7% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 79.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Copart by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.42. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

