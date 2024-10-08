Threadgill Financial LLC Sells 4,962 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Threadgill Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,213,000 after buying an additional 7,210,793 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $308,840,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,587 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 350.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,223,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,168 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $66.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average of $63.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $67.58.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.