Threadgill Financial LLC Acquires 299 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Threadgill Financial LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 0.6% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 21.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,507,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,151.42 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,171.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,129.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,075.09.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. UBS Group cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,166.79.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

