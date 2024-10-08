Threadgill Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Threadgill Financial LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 70,329 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.8% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,633.6% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 51,002 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 23,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 44,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $125.36 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.02. The firm has a market cap of $494.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

