Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 89.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 42,275 shares during the period. Texas Roadhouse accounts for approximately 0.5% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $736,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 158.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,522,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXRH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.90.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 1.7 %

TXRH stock opened at $175.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.06 and a 52-week high of $180.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.84.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.