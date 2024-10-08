Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pacira BioSciences worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 800.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CEO Frank D. Lee acquired 8,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $99,994.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,186.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,176 shares of company stock valued at $136,240. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $737.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $178.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.31 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

