Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 22,531 Shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 230.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Frontline were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 5,319.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $123,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,312 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter valued at $25,074,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP boosted its position in Frontline by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 1,057,691 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,207,000 after acquiring an additional 567,900 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at $2,811,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Frontline by 7.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,932,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,683,000 after acquiring an additional 138,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Trading Up 4.7 %

FRO opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Frontline plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47.

Frontline Dividend Announcement

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $409.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.88 million. Frontline had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 19.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Frontline from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Frontline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Frontline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.06.

Frontline Profile

(Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Featured Stories

