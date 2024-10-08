Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,643 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.21% of Kearny Financial worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 1,798.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 19,047 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Kearny Financial from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Insider Transactions at Kearny Financial

In other news, EVP Thomas Demedici sold 6,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $37,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,684. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kearny Financial Stock Performance

KRNY opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $424.00 million, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. Kearny Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. Kearny Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 26.51%.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

