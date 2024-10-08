Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,218 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,682 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.23% of First Foundation worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation during the first quarter valued at $3,819,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in First Foundation by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 742,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 187,182 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Foundation during the first quarter valued at $1,731,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Foundation during the second quarter valued at $1,870,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in First Foundation during the first quarter valued at $128,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on FFWM shares. Stephens lowered shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of First Foundation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.80.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. First Foundation Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $383.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.32.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. First Foundation had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $164.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

