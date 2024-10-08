Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stock Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 45.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,498 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,918 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $517,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 80.2% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,506 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 183.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $267.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtus Investment Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.25.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $205.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.80 and a 200-day moving average of $221.39. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.78 and a 1 year high of $263.39.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.08). Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $203.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtus Investment Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.22%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

(Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.