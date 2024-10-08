Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 162.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,082 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.16% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,377,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,815,000 after buying an additional 664,955 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 466,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 235,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

MD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

In other news, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,783.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO James D. Swift sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $119,769.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,310.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,783.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,100 shares of company stock worth $701,889 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.99. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.49 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

